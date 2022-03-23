Mathurin says he has tried to apologize to TCU dancer

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin says he has attempted to apologize to a TCU dance team member after a video that showed the Pac-12 player of the year possibly making contact with her after the Wildcats’ second-round victory. Mathurin didn’t say what response, if any, he got from an email he sent through the TCU athletic department when trying to relay his apology. He wouldn’t answer a follow up question about whether he recalled touching the dancer or not when leaving the floor after the overtime victory over the Horned Frogs on Sunday night. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement earlier Wednesday that Mathurin didn’t recall any contact.