Police: 5 people injured in shooting at Arizona outlet mall

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police now say five people including a young child were injured Wednesday when an altercation at an outlet mall in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale erupted in gunfire. Earlier, police said three people including at least one young child were shot and wounded and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries. At a brief news conference Wednesday evening, police said none of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening. Police say the shooting was an altercation between two groups of people that turned into a fight before shots were fired. Police say a young man armed with a handgun was with a woman and a small child at the outlet mall. The man got into an altercation with a group of young men known to him and a shooting occurred.