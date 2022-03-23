Police: Officers shoot man reaching for weapon after chase

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler police say Mesa police fatally shot a man who had been driving a stolen motorcycle after he reached for a weapon. A police statement says the shooting happened Tuesday night after a police helicopter followed the motorcycle to a Chandler trailer park following an unsuccessful traffic stop. The statement says Mesa officers located 27-year-old Alberto Noriega of Mesa and shot him when he reached for a weapon in his waistband after officers used a less-lethal shotgun round and a stun gun. The statement says the weapon that Noriega had was later determined to be a semi-automatic replica-style CO2 handgun. No officers were injured.