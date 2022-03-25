Dodgers manager Roberts gets 3-year extension through 2025

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It took a while, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed manager Dave Roberts to a three-year contract extension. Financial terms were not disclosed. Roberts’ current deal was set to end after this season. The extension takes him through the 2025 season. Roberts, who took over for Don Mattingly beginning with the 2016 season, has won 62% of his games, the best record in baseball over the last six seasons. In that span, the Dodgers have won five NL West titles, three NL pennants and the 2020 World Series.