Ducey: Arizona sending surplus military equipment to Ukraine

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the state’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is sending 9,000 pounds of surplus equipment to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia. The governor’s office says the equipment was donated by 11 local, county, state and tribal law enforcement agencies. It includes 874 bullet proof vests, 77 helmets, miscellaneous tactical clothing, footwear, pads and shields. The 17 pallets of equipment will be transported to Ukraine by the Ukrainian Relief Group and is expected to be delivered in the next two weeks. As a sign of support, the Ukrainian flag flies in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix alongside the state flag.