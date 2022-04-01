Democratic Diego Rodriguez drops out of race for Arizona AG

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Diego Rodriguez is dropping out of the race for Arizona attorney general. The announcement Friday leaves former Corporation Commissioner Kris Mayes as the only Democrat in the race. Rodriguez announced his decision days before the deadline to submit signatures to appear on the ballot. He did not give a reason but thanked his supporters. A campaign finance report filed in January showed Rodriguez had less than $2,300 in the bank and raised just under $39,000 for his campaign during 2021. Rodriguez resigned from the Legislature last year to focus on his campaign.