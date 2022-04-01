Kelly signs $18 million, 2-year deal with Diamondbacks

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly has agreed to an $18 million, two-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks that covers the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a club option for 2025. The 33-year-old Kelly will be paid $8 million per season in 2023 and 2024. He also gets a $1 million signing bonus and there’s a $1 million buyout if the team doesn’t exercise his option for 2025. Kelly is from Scottsdale and pitched in college at Arizona State. He was arguably the team’s best pitcher in 2021, going 7-11 with a 4.44 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 27 starts. He has a 23-27 record with a 4.27 ERA in three seasons with the D-backs.