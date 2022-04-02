Man pleads guilty in 2020 entertainment district shootings

PHOENIX (AP) — A 22-year-old man faces up to 44 years in prison when sentenced after pleading guilty in the 2020 shootings of three people at an entertainment district in a Phoenix suburb. Armando Hernandez on Friday pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Under a plea agreement, dozens of other counts were dismissed. Hernandez faces 19 to 44 years in prison for the shootings of a 30-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl with a rifle at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. All of the victims survived.