Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Top leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed a wide range of topics at their twice-yearly conference on Saturday but primarily implored members of the faith to emphasize unity over division and eschew polarization. Officials at the faith’s first in-person conference since the pandemic began addressed topics including LGBTQ non-discrimination laws, war in Ukraine and social media. They encouraged followers to reaffirm their faiths and return to service work, including the church’s well-known missionary program. Officials focused much of their remarks on spirituality and using faith to rebound from the pandemic. High-ranking leaders also addressed the church’s legacy of racism and youth suicide rates.