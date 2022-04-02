Plan to lift ban on asylum seekers worries border city mayor

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona border city’s mayor has voiced concerns how his community will be affected by the Biden administration’s plan to lift the ban on asylum-seekers at the U.S-Mexico border on public health grounds, San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez foresees security risks and an inability to provide shelter to asylum seekers who presumably will gather in San Luis while waiting for their asylum petitions to be adjudicated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it would lift the asylum ban, known as Title 42, next month. The ban had become increasingly hard to justify as pandemic restrictions ended around the country.