Arizona court declines GOP request to invalidate mail voting

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is declining to consider a request by the Arizona Republican Party to eliminate the early voting system used by 90% of the state’s voters. The court ruled Tuesday that the case did not meet the limited criteria for a lawsuit filed directly to the state’s high court but said the GOP could take its case to Superior Court. The lawsuit filed in February argued absentee voting is unconstitutional and asked the justices to get rid of it or at least eliminate the no-excuse absentee balloting system Arizona adopted in 1991 and has steadily expanded ever since.