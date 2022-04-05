Arizona high court revives AG’s suit against ASU hotel plan

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Mark Brnovich against the board that oversees the state’s three public universities over a hotel development agreement. Tuesday’s ruling gives Brnovich the right to try to prove the deal for the Omni Hotel and conference center being built on Arizona State University land in Tempe doesn’t benefit taxpayers. He calls it a sham deal that benefits a private business. The Arizona Board of Regents says the hotel set to open in early 2023 will benefit the university by providing much-needed space for student and other university activities and boost the economy in Tempe. The case now goes back to a trial court.