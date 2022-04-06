Arizona company reduces COVID testing, cites lack of funding

PHOENIX (AP) — A leading Arizona provider of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing says a lack of federal funding has forced it to drop dozens of testing sites and no longer provide free tests to uninsured people. Embry Health said people without insurance will have to pay a $100 fee for COVID-19 testing and that testing has been suspended at 60 of the company’s Arizona sites. Embry said it had been paying for uninsured people to get tests after the government funding stopped two weeks ago but that it can no longer afford to do so. The company is urging Congress to provide additional funding.