Indiana couple missing in Nevada ‘at peace’ as husband died

By KEN KUSMER

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The nephew of an Indiana couple that had been missing for more than a week says they were at peace with the world as the husband died a day before rescuers reached the wife. Beverly Barker, who’s 69, was released from a Reno hospital Thursday, two days after rescuers found her and the body of her 72-yeazr-old husband, Ronnie. Travis Peters of Indianapolis said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that his aunt “was at peace with what was happening. Ronnie was at peace. They were lying together in the back seat of the Kia Soul.” The couple was found Tuesday in the mountainous, forested high-desert in a remote area of Esmeralda County.