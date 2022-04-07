Tuition increases OK’d for Arizona’s 3 public universities

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees Arizona’s three public universities has approved modest tuition increases for incoming freshmen students who are state residents and larger boosts for non-residents. Only Arizona State University increased basic tuition rates for current students, while Northern Ariozna University and the University of Arizona kept promises not to increase tuition for students in their first four years. In-state tuition at ASU is increasing 2.5% to $10,978 for undergrads and $12,012 for graduate students. NAU undergrad tuition is increasing 3.5% to $11,024, while UofA is boosting tuition by by 2% to $11,525 a year for undergrads. The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday also approved increases for housing, meal plans and many fees.