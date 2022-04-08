NBA-best Suns overcome 17-point deficit in 4th to beat Jazz

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Friday night. Deandre Ayton sealed the victory off a pass from Chris Paul with 18.4 seconds left. Ayton had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Paul had 16 points and 16 assists to help the Suns extend their franchise record with their 64th victory. Mikal Bridges added 18 points, capping a 14-0 Phoenix run in the fourth quarter to tie it at 98. His dunk and three-point play with 46 seconds remaining gave the Suns a 107-102 lead. The Suns outscored the Jazz 36-13 in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Utah.