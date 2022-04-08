Police: Suspected driver of migrants hits cyclist, crashes

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Sierra Vista police say a Tucson man suspected of transporting migrants who’d entered the country illegally was arrested after speeding through a school zone, hitting a bicyclist and crashing his vehicle. Police said 28-year-old Ezekiel Frias was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple other charges. Police said the incident began when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter observed people hurriedly getting out of Frias’ vehicle along Highway 92 south of Sierra Vista. Court records didn’t list attorneys who could comment on behalf of Frias or for a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle and also arrested..