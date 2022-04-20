AP sources: Administration to replace acting ATF director

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is removing the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from his position and replacing him with the U.S. attorney in Arizona. The shakeup comes a little more than a week after President Joe Biden announced he was nominating Steve Dettlebach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to run the agency. The administration will put Gary Restaino, the U.S. attorney in Arizona, in charge while Dettlebach’s nomination wades its way through the Senate. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. They say the current acting director, Marvin Richardson, is being demoted to deputy director