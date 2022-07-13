Some residents in Jerome yelling at tourists over parking

JEROME, Ariz. (AP) — More than 1 million people a year visit the small north-central Arizona town of Jerome, the former home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and now a hub for artists.

But police have a problem these days. They say some residents are yelling at tourists over parking in the 504-acre town that has a population of about 450.

“It has come to our attention that some people visiting our town on short visits and using lawful short term parking passes are being yelled at or having notes left on their cars by local residents,” police said on the department’s website Monday. “Yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes.”

If any resident feels there may be a parking violation, they are being asked to notify the police department to investigate.

There was no immediate word Wednesday from police if their warning has alleviated the parking squabbles.

Jerome is located 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Phoenix. The town was designated a National Historic District by the federal government in 1967.