Trump postpones Arizona rally following ex-wife’s death

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is postponing a rally scheduled for Saturday in Arizona following the death of his first wife.

Trump said the rally in Prescott Valley was rescheduled for July 22.

Trump planned the rally to support the candidates he’s backing in Republican primaries, including Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for Senate.

Ivana Trump, the mother of the former president’s three oldest children, died in New York City at age 73, her family announced Thursday.

Lake wrote on Twitter that she’s saddened the rally was cancelled, “however I know firsthand that it is important to be surrounded by family when you lose a Mother.”