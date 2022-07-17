Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said Sunday.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 150 acres and threatening multiple structures as dense vegetation burn close to Big Sandy Wash, located a few miles away from Wikieup.

Smoke is visible along U.S. 93 and officials said the wind-driven fire was creating numerous spot fires in the area.

Authorities have ordered additional resources, including a hot shot crew.

It’s unclear how the wildfire started, but federal Bureau of Land Management officials said recent monsoon storm activity and lightning has ignited at least six wildfires in the Kingman area.

Wikieup is 139 miles (223 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.