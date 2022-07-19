Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 11:08 AM

Explosion reported at Hoover Dam

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Police in Boulder City, Nevada say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

Calls to police at the dam and Bureau of Land Management officials for information were not immediately returned.

The Boulder City Fire Department said it was responding to the scene, but had no additional information.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content