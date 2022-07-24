Authorities: Pedestrian has been struck by a train in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train Sunday in Tucson, according to authorities.

Tucson police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m.

The name and age of the injured person haven’t been released yet.

Police said they are investigating the incident and so is Union Pacific.

The spokeswoman for the railroad company said the crew was not injured in the incident and train traffic has resumed in the area.