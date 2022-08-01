Flash flooding closes roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Roads in and out of Death Valley National Park were closed after lanes mud and debris inundated lanes during weekend flash floods in eastern California, western Nevada and northern Arizona.

Storm cells dumped localized heavy rain across the region, prompting closures of highways and campgrounds. No injuries were reported.

“Not only are there a lot of storms, but they are producing torrential downpours,” the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas said Sunday on Twitter.

More than one inch (2.5 cm) of rain fell in just 15 minutes Sunday near Kingman, Arizona, the weather service said.

There was no estimate for reopening of roads around Death Valley, California transportation officials said Sunday.

About 100 miles (160 km) to the south, motorists were urged to avoid California’s Mojave National Preserve after flash floods buckled pavement on several roads.

Scattered thunderstorms were possible again Monday before conditions start to calm.