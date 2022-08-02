Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 3:51 PM

Body of Golden Valley man recovered from Arizona floodwaters

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a man has been recovered from a pickup truck that overturned in floodwaters in a Mohave County wash, authorities said Tuesday.

County sheriff’s officials said the body was identified Ts 69-year-old John Craig Johnson of Golden Valley.

They said some ATV riders called authorities after they spotted a truck that was upside down in the wash around 10 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and recovered a body that was inside the truck and took it to the county medical examiner’s office for identification.

Authorities said it appears Johnson was driving the truck when it was swept down the wash Sunday night during a monsoon.

The National Weather Service reported that more than an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain fell in 15 minutes Sunday near Kingman, which is 11 miles (17.7 kilometers) east of Golden Valley.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content