Ex-Buckeye policeman accused of illegally using databases

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested for allegedly using law enforcement databases to illegally access personal information and criminal histories of multiple people, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said 38-year-old Charles Cosgrove was taken into custody Monday following an extensive investigation by the department after a supervisor came forward with concerns of potential misconduct.

They said an internal investigation began May 4 and Cosgrove, a 10-year veteran, resigned June 9 before the probe was completed.

Police said new information provided by a third party led police to launch a separate criminal investigation on June 14.

A week later, the department submitted a case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges.

A county grand jury indicted Cosgrove on 21 counts of perjury and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history on July 26.

It was unclear Tuesday if Cosgrove has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.