Mohave County investigating fatal shooting by police officer

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the shooting that happened late Thursday. Few details have been released so far, but the sheriff’s office said it would have more information later Friday.

Kingman police said in a statement that the man who was shot was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over during a traffic stop and had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. He ran away from the vehicle, was shot and then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kingman police did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting. The agency also didn’t identify the man or officer involved.

The officer has worked for the Kingman Police Department for eight years and is on standard, administrative leave, police said.