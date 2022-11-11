Phoenix police share video from alleged beating of suspect

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have released more footage from when officers were seen beating a suspect who opened fire on them.

Authorities shared surveillance video showing a 39-year-old man shoot at two officers at close range in an unprovoked attack last month outside a QuikTrip gas station.

The officers were uninjured. One bullet hit a driver’s side spotlight.

Surveillance and body camera video show the suspect run into the QuikTrip store. The officers with their guns drawn immediately follow. Video shows the man kneels with his arms raised.

A local police union says the additional video provides context that justifies their actions. In a statement Thursday, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said the officers had to act swiftly since they didn’t know if the man was still armed.

The group also accused media and others of rushing to comment on bystander video that had “zero context.”

Cellphone video taken by a store clerk quickly sparked controversy after it was posted on Facebook.

The two-and-a-half minutes of footage shows two officers cursing and kicking the suspect while arresting him. At one point, one stomps his head. The suspect is heard pleading for officers not to kill him and that he is sorry.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan previously said the cellphone video shows conduct not in line with officers’ training.