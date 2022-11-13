Police report a burned, dead fetus found on a Phoenix street

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were continuing to investigate the discovery of a dead and burned fetus found in the middle of a central Phoenix street.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Saturday about what appeared to be an injured child and found the burnt remains of the fetus.

They said the fetus had an estimated gestational age of between 20 and 24 weeks.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the fetus pending a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death, according to police.

Police said the area when the fetus was found is the largest homeless encampment in the city, just west of downtown.