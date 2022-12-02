Scottsdale police find no one armed after school lockdowns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say two schools under lockdown because of reports of an armed person have been given the all clear and all students are safe.

Cave Creek Unified School District officials say a student at Cactus Shadows High School told a school resource officer Friday just before 8 a.m. that he saw someone, possibly a student, in the center of campus with a handgun.

In a statement, Bill Dolezal, the district’s director of secondary student services, said the officer immediately put the campus on lockdown. A neighboring elementary school was also locked down.

Scottsdale police officers immediately responded to the scene.

An initial sweep by numerous officers of both schools did not turn up any suspicious person. They spent more than two hours doing subsequent searches.

District officials say Cactus Shadows High students are free to go home if parents want to pick them up.

Counselors, a school social worker and school psychologists will also be available to students over the next few days.