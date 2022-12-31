9 people injured in shooting at Phoenix business

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a business in west Phoenix that injured nine people, including an expecting mother whose pregnancy wasn’t affected by her injuries, authorities said.

Investigators say all nine people who were shot around 4 a.m. on Saturday had suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Some victims were driven to hospitals before police arrived at the scene. Police haven’t provided details on how the shooting unfolded. They said it’s unclear whether those who fired shots were among the victims being treated at hospitals or whether they left the scene before officers arrived. It’s unknown whether the shooting was believed to be part of a dispute among those who were injured.

One victim’s medical status was initially characterized as life-threatening, but that person’s injuries are now considered to be serious but not life-threatening, police said.