Small plane crashes into mountain in central Arizona, killing 2

1:51 PM

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a mountain in central Arizona on Saturday morning, killing both people on board, authorities said.

The single-engine aircraft took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa and went down in the Superstition Mountains area, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of downtown Phoenix.

Circumstances of the crash were not yet known, but the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the crash site had been located.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The deaths were confirmed by the NTSB.

