Diamondbacks withstand Realmuto hitting for the cycle to beat Phillies 9-8

PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks withstood Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto hitting for the cycle to beat the Phillies 9-8 on Monday night.

Two of baseball’s highest-scoring teams kicked off a four-game series by combining for 25 hits, including 10 for extra bases.

Realmuto hit a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run triple in the third. He hit a double in the ninth inning to complete the cycle and scored on Bryson Stott’s single to cut Arizona’s lead to 9-8.

Philadelphia’s Kody Clemens pinch-hit and thought he had hit a two-run homer off Miguel Castro, cheering as he circled the bases after the ball curled into the Phillies’ bullpen. The umpires ruled it a foul ball, confirmed it upon review and Castro struck out Clemens on the next pitch to end the game for his seventh save.

Realmuto put the Phillies up 5-1 with his triple in the third inning, but the action picked up after the teams nearly came to blows in the bottom half.

After Philadelphia starter Matt Strahm hit Arizona’s Corbin Carroll for the second time in three innings, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo came out of the dugout to talk to plate umpire Vic Carapazza. Realmuto then started talking to Lovullo, triggering an argument that sent players rushing out of both dugouts and bullpens.

Carapazza ejected Lovullo, then kicked out Diamondbacks reserve outfielder Josh Rojas after Strahm got into a yelling match with someone in Arizona’s dugout.

The Diamondbacks rallied around their manager.

Pavin Smith had a run-scoring single in the third inning and Emmanuel Rivera added one in the fourth. Allowed to swing his third at-bat, Carroll lined a run-scoring triple into the right field corner to tie the game at 5-all. He reached base four times and scored twice after being named NL player of the week.

Rivera’s sacrifice fly off Dylan Covey (1-2) in the sixth inning gave Arizona the lead and Longoria followed with a towering three-run shot over the wall in left-center.

Bryce Harper lined a run-scoring single off Drey Jameson (3-1) and Alec Bohm followed with another to pull Philadelphia within 9-7 in the seventh inning.

Ketel Marte had three hits and scored three runs for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Arizona: C Carson Kelly was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and LHP Joe Mantiply (strained right hamstring) from the 15-day injured list. Kelly went 0 for 3 for in his first game of the season after breaking his right forearm in spring training. … RHP Kevin Ginkel and C Jose Herrera were optioned to Triple-A Reno and LHP Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.91 ERA) faces Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies (1-1, 4.68) in the second game of the series on Tuesday.

