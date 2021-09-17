Police: California prison guard beat banker over face mask

AP California

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison guard has been arrested on suspicion of beating a Wells Fargo branch manager and calling him a racial slur after being asked to wear a mask inside the bank. Police in Grover Beach said James Allen Jones was arrested Tuesday at his job at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo following a 10-day investigation into the attack. The bank employee told police a customer upset about being asked to put on a face mask assaulted him in the parking lot and fled before officers arrived. Investigators identified Jones as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and obtaining video and still images of him.