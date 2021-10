AP California

By The Associated Press

No. 24 San Diego State is off to its second 5-0 start since 1975 and is looking for revenge after a 28-17 loss to San Jose State last year that helped the Spartans win the conference title. The Aztecs were held to a season-low 2.2 yards per carry. The Spartans, the surprise team of 2020, are coming off a 32-14 blowout loss to Colorado State. The Aztecs are led by senior running back Greg Bell.