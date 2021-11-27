No. 13 BYU blows lead, rallies to beat Southern Cal 35-31

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Hall passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 111 yards and a pair of scores and No. 13 Brigham Young rallied to defeat Southern California 35-31 Saturday night after blowing an 15-point, third-quarter lead. BYU (10-2) trailed 31-28 with 11:03 remaining after Jaxson Dart’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Gary Bryant Jr. and 2-point conversion. But the Cougars regained the lead with 3:57 to go on Jackson McChesney’s 7-yard TD run. USC (4-7) drove to the BYU 15 in the final minute, but Bryant came up a yard short on a pass from Dart on fourth-and-6, to turn the ball over on downs with 38 seconds remaining as Kaleb Hayes made the tackle.