28-year-old giraffe dies after long life at Rhode Island zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 28-year-old giraffe, one of the longest known to live in captivity in the U.S., died on Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island. The Roger Williams Park Zoo said the female Masai giraffe, Sukari, had age-related ailments including arthritis. The husbandry, animal care and veterinary teams decided to euthanize her after determining that they were no longer keeping her comfortable. The zoo said she was one of the oldest Masai giraffes in the country and that females of the species in captivity typically live 20 years. Sukari was born at the Los Angeles Zoo on Feb. 27, 1993 and spent most of her life in Providence.