GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is refusing a request by the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection to submit to an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot. McCarthy claims the investigation is not legitimate and accuses the panel of “abuse of power.” The House committee is seeking first-hand details from members of Congress on then-President Donald Trump’s actions as hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested Wednesday that McCarthy provide information to the nine-member panel regarding his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot.