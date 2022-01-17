Batum scores season-high 32, Clippers beat Pacers 139-133

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum scored all of his season-high 32 points in a second half, Reggie Jackson added 26 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-133 in a matchup of sub-.500 teams. Marcus Morris added 21 points for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game skid. Caris LeVert scored 26 points before fouling out with 28 seconds to play and Chris Duarte added 24 points to lead seven Pacers in double figures. They’ve lost four in a row and 10 of 11. The Pacers got within three points with 30 seconds remaining in the game, but Jackson dunked and the Clippers held on for the win.