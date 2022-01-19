California’s top cop to probe troubled sheriff’s office

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general announced Wednesday a civil rights investigation into the troubled office of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith. Smith faces public corruption accusations from a civil grand jury as well as a no-confidence vote from the county’s board of supervisors. The county has had to pay out large settlements to mentally ill people who were severely injured while in jail custody. In December, the civil grand jury accused Smith of political favoritism through concealed-carry weapons permits and resisting an audit into negligence allegations. Smith has led the office since 1998, when she was first elected.