The B-52s to launch a US farewell tour this summer

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast. The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.” Their North American farewell tour will visit 10 cities across the U.S., kicking off Aug. 22 in Seattle and ending Nov. 11 in Atlanta. Stops include Boston, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C. Supporting the band will be The Tubes or KC & The Sunshine Band.