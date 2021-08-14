Protesters in France denounce COVID-19 health pass

AP National Business

By BOUBCAR BENZABAT

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass that is now needed to enter restaurants and long-distance trains. Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass went into effect. “Liberty” was the slogan, with protesters saying the health pass limits their freedom. Still polls show that most French support the health pass. The marches came as France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant.