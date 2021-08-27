Line 3 protesters removed from Minnesota Capitol lawn

AP National Business

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota troopers have removed some demonstrators protesting Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline project at the state Capitol. Videos posted on social media showed troopers carrying arrested protesters onto a bus as dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded demonstrators. They were the remnant of about 1,000 or more people who had gathered for a major rally on Wednesday. Protestors want Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project. Indigenous and environmental activists who oppose the pipeline say it violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills.