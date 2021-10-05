Crematorium owner charged with improper disposal of bodies

AP National Business

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit crematorium owner who has already lost his mortuary science and mortuary science establishment licenses has been charged with improper disposal of bodies. Michigan’s Attorney General’s office said Tuesday that O’Neil Swanson was arraigned Monday. A cease and desist order was issued in June against Tri-County Cremation Services in Ypsilanti Township. The state says Swanson was listed as an owner. State licensing officials say the company was accused of operating a crematory without a registration under the Cemetery Regulation Act. Authorities launched an investigation into the company after the state a complaint detailing heavy smoke from the chimney, bodies stored improperly, and bodily fluids leaking onto the facility’s floor.