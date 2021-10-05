Stocks rise on Wall Street, led by tech, banks; oil near $79

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the previous day’s losses. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with technology companies and banks leading the gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.53%. Energy prices rose again, with U.S. oil climbing 1.7% to just under $79 per barrel. Natural gas futures jumped 9.5%. The Institute for Supply Management released an encouraging report that showed the services sector continued growing in September and at a faster pace than economists expected.