Global shares slip in cautious trading, shrug off US rally

AP National Business

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have slipped in cautious trading despite a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies and banks that erased most of the losses from a sell-off the day before. Benchmarks fell in early trading in Europe, while shares finished lower in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong. Shanghai trading was closed for the Chinese national holidays. Worries remain in Asia about ongoing coronavirus infections, although hopes are growing that economic activity will return closer to normal later this year. The market has been choppy as investors try to gauge how the economy will recover.