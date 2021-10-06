Oil spill off California coast is dispersing, amount unclear

AP National Business

By STEFANIE DAZIO, MATTHEW BROWN and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some of the oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents. That’s according to a Coast Guard official who spoke to reporters Wednesday. Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says some of the oil has been pushed to the south by currents. Storms earlier in the week may also have helped disperse the oil. He says that movement could make it more challenging to skim the oil as it spreads out. He also says the biggest problem is the uncertainty about the amount that leaked into the water.