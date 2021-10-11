Stocks give up an early gain and end lower on Wall Street

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks closed broadly lower after a day of choppy trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of corporate earnings and inflation updates. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Most sectors finished in the red. Sectors that are viewed as less risky, such as real estate, were among the few to notch gains within the benchmark S&P 500. The price of crude oil rose 1.5%. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.