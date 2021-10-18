Stocks wobble as Wall Street’s momentum slows down

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled in midday trading on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slows following its best week since July. Technology stocks and companies that rely on direct consumer spending made broad gains, but were tempered by losses from health care and other companies. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.59%. Investors are in for another busy week of earnings reports from companies including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines.