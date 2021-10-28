Stocks open higher as more companies report solid earnings

The Associated Press

Stocks are moving higher in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, keeping the S&P 500 hovering near the record closing high it set on Tuesday. The benchmark index was up 0.5% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were also up about as much. It’s a big day for company earnings reports. Ford jumped 12%, the most in the S&P 500, after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts and raising its full-year outlook. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar also rose 3% after turning in strong results. Apple and Amazon report after the closing bell.